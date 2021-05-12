Patricia ‘Patty’ Trentham, Harriman

Mrs. Patricia ‘Patty’ Trentham, age 64, of Harriman passed away Tuesday morning May 11, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Patty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play softball, baseball, and basketball and the Lady VOLS.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Mack & Sally Mullins. One brother: Dougie Mullins. One sister: Kim Mullins She is survived by her husband: Ray Trentham. Two daughters & son-in-law: Katy & Eddie Runkles, and Tracy Trentham. Two brothers & sisters-in-law: Gary & Karen Mullins, and Tim & Brenda Mullins. Sister: Teresa Mullins. Two grandchildren: Emily and Brenna Runkles. And many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will have a service at a later date. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Trentham family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

