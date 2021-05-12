Parks and Recreation Director for Kingston Resigns for New Job

Chase Clem Resigns from his position as Kingston Parks and Recreation Director

The City of Kingston finds itself looking for a new Parks and Recreation director after Chase Clem has put in his notice to leave that position. According to City Manager David Bolling, Clem, who was hired almost 3 years ago is leaving to for a job with the Department of Energy. The city is taking applications at this time through June 4th, with interviews beginning there-after and he (Bolling) hopes to have a selection by the end of June, if possible. You can bring in your resume directly to city hall in Ladd Landing, or mail it to the Kingston City Manager’s Office:

City of Kingston

900 Waterford Place

Kingston, TN 37763

(865) 376-6584 ext 1102

or email it to his secretary [email protected]

