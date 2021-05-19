One Vehicle Accident Slows I-40 Traffic

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident early this morning (Wed. May 19, 2021) just after 6 a.m. on I-40 in Roane County. Troopers say a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by 63-year-old Joseph Oliveti of Southlake, Texas was traveling east near the 341 mile marker when the automobile went off the left side of the roadway. A trailer attached to the back of the pickup overturned and came to rest in the left lane of travel. The driver and a passenger, 62-year-old Suzanne Oliveti, escaped injuries in the crash. Traffic was down to one lane at the scene for about 30 minutes as a result.

