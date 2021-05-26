Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool to reopen May 29

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 26, 2021) – The Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool opens for the season beginning Memorial Day weekend.

The pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31. Beginning June 1, summer hours will be in effect. Public swim is Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool will also be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon for 100M lap swim.

As a reminder, areas of the pool may be closed at times depending on activities, attendance, and staffing. The kiddie pool will remain closed this season for repairs.

The pool schedule is subject to change due to weather, special events, and/or staffing.

Daily tickets for adults (age 18+) are $4.25, youth (age 3 to 17) are $3.50, seniors (age 65+) are $2.50 and children (age 3 and under) are free. Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased with cash or check at the outdoor pool. Credit and debit cards are not accepted.

Passes and single-person punch cards, that are valid at both the indoor and outdoor pool, are also available for purchase at the Oak Ridge Civic Center front desk. An annual summer pass is $450. A family season pass, which is only valid at the outdoor pool, can be purchased for $265. It includes one adult and four household members. For punch card pricing, visit orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/outdoor-pool/facilities/. Passes and punch cards expire in December 2021.

A mommy/baby room is available for a cool, comfortable place to breastfeed your baby. Floats are available for rental on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair as there is limited seating. Coolers are allowed, but glass containers are not permitted. Bags and/or coolers are subject to search. Vending machines are available on-site.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

