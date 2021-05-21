Oak Ridge City Manager’s Updates On COVID-19

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 21, 2021) – After more than a year of active efforts to suppress COVID-19, City of Oak Ridge facilities are returning to normal operations. A review of all City departments and services has been conducted and although not at full capability, the following is a summary of various services.

Departmental services are continuing. City officials strongly urge citizens to conduct their business electronically, over the phone, and by mail whenever possible. Financial transactions can be handled electronically and via mail. If you need to reach a department, call the number listed below for each department or click here for a list of all departments. You can also reach a department by email or social media.

Please call the City Manager’s office or department offices on theCity’s website for further information.

MUNICIPAL BUILDING

The City of Oak Ridge Municipal Building is open to the public. It has been redesigned to better serve citizens while protecting City staff with secured, badge-only areas that require a staff member to escort the public. Public access to the Municipal Building are as follows: at the north entrance near the courtroom (labeled Court Public Safety), the Utility Business Office and Community Development permit window, and the entrance near the City Clerk’s office on the south side of the building, which is for handicap-access only. For handicap access, contact the handicap-access helpline at (865) 425-5377 for assistance.

At the Court Public Safety entrance, visitors can call a department and/or check in for their scheduled appointments to be escorted to the secured areas of the building .

. Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks that cover both the mouth and nose while in the building. Those meeting in groups of 10 or more must wear masks at all times.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

(865) 425-3520

Fire Department operations are continuing as normal.

Administration may be reached via phone at (865) 425-3520.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

(865) 425-3504

The records window is open to the public for people who need copies of reports. To file police reports, citizens should call the police department for guidance at (865) 425-3504.

The main entrance to the police department is closed to the public.

Crime tips can still be reported online.

CITY COURT

(865) 425-3536

City of Oak Ridge – City Courts

P.O. Box 1

Oak Ridge, TN 37831

what is owed or whether you need to appear in court, please call (865) 425-3536.

LIBRARY

(865) 425-3455

Beginning June 1, Oak Ridge Public Library will resume normal operating hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children’s Room Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Masks are strongly recommended in the library. All library users are asked to practice social distancing and to sanitize their hands upon entering.

Curbside service will not be available after May 29. If you need assistance, please call (865) 425-3455 and let our staff know how we can help.

Returned library items will no longer be quarantined. Library users should see returned items removed from their accounts on the same day they are returned.

The Children’s Summer Reading Program sign ups begin May 24. Families can sign up online at ORPL.org or in the Children’s Room.

or in the Children’s Room. All Summer Reading Program events, except those which are scheduled to be online, will happen outside at the Bissell Park Pavilion. Please see ORPL.org for more details.

for more details. Adult Summer Reading Program signups begin June 1.

Auditorium rentals are not yet available.

For more information on the phased reopening, visit OakRidgeTN.gov. Please keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for updates.

UTILITIES

(865) 425-3400

The lobby to the Utilities Business Office (UBO) is open to the public with COVID-19 precautions.

Customers are still encouraged to make payments through the online Customer Self Service portal at https://payment.oakridgetn.gov, or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers can also use the overnight dropbox located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1 Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

CENTRAL SERVICES

Public Works: (865) 425-1875

Electric Department: (865) 425-1803

Public Works and Electrical Department services are still ongoing.

The Central Services Complex is open to the public by appointment only. Visitors will be buzzed in and escorted to the office they need.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Planning & General Information: (865) 425-3531

Permitting & Inspections: (865) 425-3532 or [email protected]

· Community Development services are being provided in person, and electronically when staff is not available at the permit desk.

During the transition to CityView, the new electronic system for applications and scheduling, there may be temporary periods of limited service. We appreciate your patience during this transition to a more efficient and user-friendly system!

SENIOR CENTER

(865) 425-3999







RECREATION & PARKS

(865) 425-3450

Click here to read more .

.

orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/indoor-pool/facilities/ . Private pool parties and group/club outings are unavailable at this time.







ANIMAL CONTROL

(865) 425-3423

Animal Control will continue to respond to animal emergencies.

Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is open to the public by appointment only to protect the safety and health of animals, employees, volunteers, and visitors.

Animal Control may be reached during normal business hours: Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. If you have a problem after hours, you can call the Oak Ridge Police Department’s non-emergency number (865) 425-4399.

CENTENNIAL GOLF COURSE

(865) 425-5353

Bottled water is available for sale on and off the course.

Outdoor and Clubhouse restrooms are open, cleaned, and sanitized daily.

Ball washers remain off the course, but flags on the putting green have been replaced.

Golf carts can now be shared, however, if a player has concerns about the virus, they may take their own cart for a small fee. Carts are still being sanitized after each round.

Golf cups have been placed back to normal play. The driving range and range machine are open.

The Soulful Cup is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.thesoulfulcup.com for updates and more information.

