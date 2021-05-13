Oak Ridge Baseball Coach Wins Coach of the Year

We here at BBB TV12 would like to congratulate Oak Ridge Baseball Coach, Travis Free, on winning the District 3-AAA Coach of the Year!

Coach Free and the Oak Ridge Baseball team earned the #5 seed in the district tournament and advance to the semifinal game by upsetting #4 Karns, 10-3, in a quarterfinal game on Monday. Oak Ridge moved on to face #1 seed Powell on Tuesday, but the Panthers rallied to eliminate the Wildcats, 9-8, ending Oak Ridge’s season at 18-15.

Coach Travis Free has been with Oak Ridge High School since August 2018 after leaving Dobyns-Bennett. He also coached for Youth Tribe Baseball (2016-2018), Hardin Valley Academy (2009-2010), Volunteer High School (2006-2009), and Sullivan South High School (2005-2006).

