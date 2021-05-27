Norris Rec’s Summer Program Sign-Ups Saturday

Submitted to the Norris Bulletin

The Norris Recreation Commission is excited to announce that the 2021 Norris Recreation Program Calendar is here! Science, history, drama, sports, hikes, arts and crafts, and more. This year‘s seven weeks of programming is sure to have activities and events that appeal to children and adults of all ages.

Our littlest participants are invited to join us each Tuesday and Thursday at historic Oak Road Pool to splash and picnic with friends. Older participants may enjoy building rockets, slacklining in the Commons, playing pickleball, or exploring the new Disc Golf Course.

Local art teacher Alison Greenhouse will guide us in the annual tradition of creating Clay Hands and designing our newest tie-dye shirt. Local yoga expert Dagny Vigander will once again bring her knowledge and yoga skills to our younger yogis.

Norris’ local commissions, organizations, and businesses have eagerly jumped on board again this year. The Norris Fire Department, Norris Historical Society, Keep Norris Beautiful, Norris Tree Commission, Norris Conservation and Recycle Commission, Norris Watershed Board, Norris Elementary School, Appalachian Arts and Craft Center, Sweet Café and countless local volunteers have helped develop activities that will appeal to both children and adults of all ages.

Most events are free of charge, but check the calendar for events that require pre-registration or a nominal fee. As a friendly reminder, the Norris Recreation Summer Program is not intended to be a drop off program. Parents and guardians are encouraged to join in the fun. Calendars will be located at the major bulletin boards in Norris, the Norris Library and at our local parks. Pre-registration sign-ups will occur this Saturday, May 29th and next Saturday, June 5th from 9 to 11 a.m. at the post office. (Please note that pre-registration is only required for a few events.) For more information, follow the Norris Recreation Commission on Facebook.

