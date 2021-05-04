Nellie Sue Lawson, Rocky Top

Nellie Sue Lawson, age 76 of Rocky Top, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 11, 1945 to the late Bufford and Margaret Golden Leinart in Briceville. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to take care of people. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Howard Lawson; and son, Stephen Lawson.

She is survived by: children, Kathy Disney, Linda Gilley (Donald), Timothy Lawson (Darlene); siblings, Charles Leinart, Avery Leinart, Nora Leinart, James Leinart (Joyce), Phillip Leinart (Kathy), Dennis Leinart (Mary), Vickie Burris (Albert), and Lynn Leinart; grandchildren, Crystal Daugherty (Travis), Paul Burris, Felicia Rutherford, Marcus Gray (Courtney), Timothy Lawson (Rachel), Miranda Rutherford, Dalton Hatmaker, Emily Perkins, and Alley Hatmaker; great-grandchildren, Emily Burris, Tanner Daugherty, Madison Daugherty, Chevy Burris, Hailey Burris, Leah Lawson, Bryson Smith, Chloe Smith, Anna Lou Disney; and an already loved great-great-grandchild on the way, Everleigh Grace Daugherty.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 6pm at the Methodist Community Church in Briceville with Rev. Steve Seivers officiating. www.holleygamble.com

