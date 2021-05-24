Nathan Bullock, Clinton

Nathan Bullock age 42 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday May 23, 2021 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Nathans arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announce later by Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Nathanial Bullock, please visit Tribute Store

