Mr. William Powers, Harriman

Mr. William Powersage 82 of Harriman passed away May 22, 2021 at Roane Medical Center.  He was born August 6, 1938 in Harriman.  William was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his: Melissa Powes.

Parents: Winfield & Helen Powers.

Brothers: Larry, Harvey, Jerry, Bennie and Thomas Powers.

Sister: Viola Baker.

He is survived by his sister & brother-in-law: Mary Sue & Eldon Melhorn.

Two brothers & sister-in-law: Paul Powers and Terry & Donna Powers.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will meet at Emory Heights Cemetery Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM for graveside services with Bro. Ronnie Turpin officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Powers family.

