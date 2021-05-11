Michael Lee Alsup, Mossy Grove Community

Mr. Michael Lee Alsup, age 59 of the Mossy Grove community, passed away Sunday May 9, 2021 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his father: William Alsup.

And three sisters: Reagan and Vicky Alsup, and Kathy Hawn.

He is survived by his mother: Yonell Hoskins.

Two sisters: Tammy Roman and Kelly Gann.

One brother: Anthony Alsup.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and many other friends, and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday May 15, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Michael Lee Alsup.

