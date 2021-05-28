Michael Jerome White, Rockwood

Michael Jerome White, age 56 of Rockwood, TN changed his address on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was born November 27, 1964 to Glen and Roma White. He enjoyed his carpentry career for several years and was a member of the Carpenters union and the sheet metal workers union. He worked and traveled across the United States. He loved hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends dearly. He is preceded in death by: grandparents: Cealie and Claude White and Edna and Paul Newcome; sister: Tena Pillow. Left to cherish his memories:

Wife: Lynn White Rockwood, TN

Children: Jordan ( Ty) Burton Floyd, VA

Cody White Rockwood, TN

Luke White Rockwood, TN

Granddaughters: Aly Burton and another arriving in August

Parents: Roma and Glen White Rockwood, TN

Sister: Gena (Steve) Plumb Glen Allen ,VA

Brother: Tim (Molly) White Cumming, GA

Brother-in-law: Ricky Pillow Montpelier, VA

Buddy Dog: Kai “Rudy”

Family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 3:00- 5:00 pm with a service at 5:00 pm with Bro. Bud Strader and Rev. Marty Shadoan. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael Jerome White.

