MEDIC Regional Blood Center is Parrot Head Week is Underway!

Continued National Blood Shortage

MEDIC Regional Blood Center’s, annual Parrot Head Week Festivities are now underway through May 28th.

This annual event is a great way to give back to the community, earn a great shirt and goodies, and start the unofficial kickoff to summer.  

The blood supply continues to deteriorate, and other blood centers do not have enough to export to MEDIC. It is imperative they collect enough locally to stabilize our inventory.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.   

Masks are now voluntary at MEDIC donor centers and on mobile buses. 

All donors will receive:

  • Special edition t-shirt
  • $5 Salsarita’s coupon
  • Texas Roadhouse coupon
  • Chance to win daily prizes (one winner per day)
  • Chance to win a 2-night weeknight stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge
  • MEDIC staff will be grilling cheeseburgers for donors at the Ailor Avenue and Farragut donor centers on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has an immediate, critical need for:
O Positive Blood Type
O Negative Blood Type

ALL MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives:
Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue
Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike
Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104
Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204

Location Hours, directions, and Mobile Blood Drive List:  medicblood.org

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky.

