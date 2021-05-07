MEDIC Regional Blood Center Emergency Appeal for Blood Donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has an immediate, critical need for:

O Positive Blood Type

A Positive Blood Type

A Negative Blood Type

B Positive Blood Type

MEDIC has low inventory levels for:

B Negative Blood Type

All May 7 donors will receive a $10 E-Gift Card, MEDIC Shirt, and Texas Roadhouse coupon.

ALL MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204

Location Hours, directions, and Mobile Blood Drive List: medicblood.org

There continues to be a regional blood shortage in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky region. MEDIC’s O Positive inventory level has been critical for weeks.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC continues to require all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with the American Red Cross. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky.

