MEDIC HAS AN EMERGENCY NEED FOR O NEGATIVE AND O POSITIVE BLOOD

Due to trauma events yesterday, we are critically low in O Negative and O Positive blood supplies. One trauma patient used over 20 units yesterday, so the need for more is URGENT!

Please Contact MEDIC Regional Blood Center today to make a donation to help during this extremely urgent need for O Negative and O Positive blood supplies.

You can go to medicblood.org for more information, or call 865-524-3074.

MEDIC Downtown

1601 Ailor Avenue

Knoxville, TN 37921

MEDIC Farragut

11000 Kingston Pike, Suite 4

Knoxville, TN 37934

MEDIC Crossville

96 Hayes St Suite 202

Crossville, TN 38555

MEDIC Athens

213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104

Athens, TN 37303

Upcoming Blood Drives in Anderson County:

Books-A-Million Oak Ridge Mobile Drive 05/27/2021

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Schedule Walmart – Clinton Mobile Drive 05/31/2021

9:00 am – 3:00 pm Schedule Anderson Crossing Pharmacy Mobile Drive 06/02/2021

12:00 pm – 5:00 pm Schedule Walgreens – Oak Ridge Mobile Drive 06/11/2021

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Schedule

Upcoming Blood Drives in Campbell County

Food City-Lafollette Mobile Drive 05/28/2021

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Schedule CVS Pharmacy- Lafollette Mobile Drive 06/01/2021

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Schedule Lafollette Medical Center Mobile Drive 06/07/2021

9:00 am – 5:00 pm Schedule

Upcoming Blood Drives in Roane County

[Walmart – Rockwood Mobile Drive 05/20/2021

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Schedule Roane Medical Center Mobile Drive 05/24/2021

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Schedule Harriman Utility Board Mobile Drive 06/02/2021

10:00 am – 4:00 pm Schedule Kingston Community Center Mobile Drive 06/13/2021

11:30 am – 4:30 pm Schedule Kingston Gravel Pit Park Mobile Drive 06/18/2021

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Schedule

Upcoming Blood Drives in Cumberland County

TN College of Applied Technology-Crossville Mobile Drive 06/10/2021

8:00 am – 2:00 pm Schedule

