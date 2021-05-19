MEDIC HAS AN EMERGENCY NEED FOR O NEGATIVE AND O POSITIVE BLOOD

Due to trauma events yesterday, we are critically low in O Negative and O Positive blood supplies. One trauma patient used over 20 units yesterday, so the need for more is URGENT!

Please Contact MEDIC Regional Blood Center today to make a donation to help during this extremely urgent need for O Negative and O Positive blood supplies.

You can go to medicblood.org for more information, or call 865-524-3074.

MEDIC Downtown
1601 Ailor Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37921

MEDIC Farragut
11000 Kingston Pike, Suite 4
Knoxville, TN 37934

MEDIC Crossville
96 Hayes St Suite 202
Crossville, TN 38555

MEDIC Athens
213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104
Athens, TN 37303

Upcoming Blood Drives in Anderson County:

Books-A-Million Oak RidgeMobile Drive05/27/2021
10:00 am – 6:00 pm		Schedule
Walmart – ClintonMobile Drive05/31/2021
9:00 am – 3:00 pm		Schedule
Anderson Crossing PharmacyMobile Drive06/02/2021
12:00 pm – 5:00 pm		Schedule
Walgreens – Oak RidgeMobile Drive06/11/2021
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm		Schedule

Upcoming Blood Drives in Campbell County

Food City-LafolletteMobile Drive05/28/2021
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm		Schedule
CVS Pharmacy- LafolletteMobile Drive06/01/2021
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm		Schedule
Lafollette Medical CenterMobile Drive06/07/2021
9:00 am – 5:00 pm		Schedule

Upcoming Blood Drives in Roane County

[Walmart – RockwoodMobile Drive05/20/2021
10:00 am – 6:00 pm		Schedule
Roane Medical CenterMobile Drive05/24/2021
10:00 am – 6:00 pm		Schedule
Harriman Utility BoardMobile Drive06/02/2021
10:00 am – 4:00 pm		Schedule
Kingston Community CenterMobile Drive06/13/2021
11:30 am – 4:30 pm		Schedule
Kingston Gravel Pit ParkMobile Drive06/18/2021
10:00 am – 6:00 pm		Schedule

Upcoming Blood Drives in Cumberland County

TN College of Applied Technology-CrossvilleMobile Drive06/10/2021
8:00 am – 2:00 pm		Schedule

