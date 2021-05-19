MEDIC HAS AN EMERGENCY NEED FOR O NEGATIVE AND O POSITIVE BLOOD

Due to trauma events yesterday, we are critically low in O Negative and O Positive blood supplies. One trauma patient used over 20 units yesterday, so the need for more is URGENT!
Please Contact MEDIC Regional Blood Center today to make a donation to help during this extremely urgent need for O Negative and O Positive blood supplies.
You can go to medicblood.org for more information, or call 865-524-3074.
MEDIC Downtown
1601 Ailor Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37921
MEDIC Farragut
11000 Kingston Pike, Suite 4
Knoxville, TN 37934
MEDIC Crossville
96 Hayes St Suite 202
Crossville, TN 38555
MEDIC Athens
213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104
Athens, TN 37303
Upcoming Blood Drives in Anderson County:
|Books-A-Million Oak Ridge
|Mobile Drive
|05/27/2021
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Schedule
|Walmart – Clinton
|Mobile Drive
|05/31/2021
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
|Schedule
|Anderson Crossing Pharmacy
|Mobile Drive
|06/02/2021
12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
|Schedule
|Walgreens – Oak Ridge
|Mobile Drive
|06/11/2021
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
|Schedule
Upcoming Blood Drives in Campbell County
|Food City-Lafollette
|Mobile Drive
|05/28/2021
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
|Schedule
|CVS Pharmacy- Lafollette
|Mobile Drive
|06/01/2021
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
|Schedule
|Lafollette Medical Center
|Mobile Drive
|06/07/2021
9:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Schedule
Upcoming Blood Drives in Roane County
|[Walmart – Rockwood
|Mobile Drive
|05/20/2021
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Schedule
|Roane Medical Center
|Mobile Drive
|05/24/2021
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Schedule
|Harriman Utility Board
|Mobile Drive
|06/02/2021
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
|Schedule
|Kingston Community Center
|Mobile Drive
|06/13/2021
11:30 am – 4:30 pm
|Schedule
|Kingston Gravel Pit Park
|Mobile Drive
|06/18/2021
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Schedule
Upcoming Blood Drives in Cumberland County
|TN College of Applied Technology-Crossville
|Mobile Drive
|06/10/2021
8:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Schedule