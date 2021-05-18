Matthew Jeremy Johnson, New Hope Community of Rockwood

Matthew Jeremy Johnson, age 32, a resident of the New Hope Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away suddenly Friday, May 14, 2021 at home. He was born July 13, 1988 in Roane County, Tennessee. Matt was a special individual, a gentle giant with a heart of gold, the kind of heart that we all need. He loved his birthday, the Fourth of July, Christmas, and any occasion that brought together family and friends, especially for cake. Matt attended the New Hope Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a 2010 graduate of Michael Dunn where he made many friends. He enjoyed watching “The A-Team” and “Godzilla”. Matt loved dearly and was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Carolyn Butler Johnson; brother,

Brandon Scott Johnson; grandparents, Warren & Beulah Butler, and Lonnie & Mildred Johnson; and cousin, Brent

Butler.

Survivors include:

Special Friend and Caregiver:Ottis “J.R.” Wycuff

Father:Ronnie (Reba) Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Aunts & Uncles:Donna Vitatoe (Billy Joe) of Rockwood, TN

Judy Butler of Rockwood, TN

Eddie Butler of Rockwood, TN

Tommy (Angie) Butler of Pinson, AL

Gary Johnson of Danville, KY

Brother:Travis Johnson of Harrodsburg, KY

Niece:Riley Marie Johnson of Harrodsburg, KY

Nephew:Brandon Mays Johnson of Harrodsburg, KY

Step-Sister:Abby Loeffler (Chris) of Washington, D.C.

Cousins: Michael (Tomarra) Vitatoe, Logan Vitatoe and Landon Vitatoe; Melissa (Greg)

Goins, Kelsi Goins; Craig (Natalie) Vitatoe, Brian Butler, Aaron Butler, Haley

Butler, Mason (Amanda) Butler, Ezra Butler and Jude Butler

And a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro.

Bill Brown officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood,

Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is

serving the family of Matthew Jeremy Johnson.

