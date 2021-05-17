Mary JoAnn Pierce, Lake City

News Department 6 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Mary JoAnn Pierce, age 68 of Lake City, passed away on May 11, 2021 at North Knox Medical Center in Powell. Mary was born to the late James Copeland and Mona Henegar on May 25, 1952. She was of the Baptist Faith, devoted Mother, Grandmother, and owner of Mary J and Rays cafe. Mary also loved her cat Minnie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Jessie “Ray” Pierce, sons Barry Pierce and John Raines, Brothers Jr Pennington, Harrison Penningotn, Richard Goins, JL. Goins, Mack Goins, and sister Imogene Green. Mary is survived by: 

Son             James Raines & Cindy                      Clinton

Brothers      J.W. Goins & Rita                              Jacksboro

                   Jimmy Goins & Brenda                      Alabama

Sisters        Rosemary Shautean                         Jacksboro

                   Anna Mae Phillips & Kenneth           Jacksboro

                   Willene Braden                                 Lake City

Grandchildren   Austin Raines, Daniel Raines, Peyton Raines, Cody Raines, Michael Raines, Heather Cambern, Kimberly Milam, Faith Raines

4 Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 6:00pm – 8:00pm Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 8:00pm Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00am Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

About News Department

Check Also

Sonja “Jane” Dake, Heiskell

Sonja “Jane” Dake age 76 of Heiskell, passed away at her home on May 13, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: