Mary JoAnn Pierce, Lake City

Mary JoAnn Pierce, age 68 of Lake City, passed away on May 11, 2021 at North Knox Medical Center in Powell. Mary was born to the late James Copeland and Mona Henegar on May 25, 1952. She was of the Baptist Faith, devoted Mother, Grandmother, and owner of Mary J and Rays cafe. Mary also loved her cat Minnie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Jessie “Ray” Pierce, sons Barry Pierce and John Raines, Brothers Jr Pennington, Harrison Penningotn, Richard Goins, JL. Goins, Mack Goins, and sister Imogene Green. Mary is survived by:

Son James Raines & Cindy Clinton

Brothers J.W. Goins & Rita Jacksboro

Jimmy Goins & Brenda Alabama

Sisters Rosemary Shautean Jacksboro

Anna Mae Phillips & Kenneth Jacksboro

Willene Braden Lake City

Grandchildren Austin Raines, Daniel Raines, Peyton Raines, Cody Raines, Michael Raines, Heather Cambern, Kimberly Milam, Faith Raines

4 Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 6:00pm – 8:00pm Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 8:00pm Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00am Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

