Mary E. Graham, Oak Ridge

Mary E. Graham, age 72, passed away peacefully at UT hospital on Thursday, May 13th, 2021.

Mary worked for the DoubleTree hotel in Oak Ridge and had enjoyed retirement for many years.

She was a devoted wife to her husband of 26 years, Sydney Graham.

Her interests included music, traveling, going out to eat with her husband and friends, arts and crafts, decorating her home, going to the movies and spa days. She was known for her beautiful fashion sense and talent for dancing.

Mary loved to explore new places and try new things. She was a very caring person and willing to help people whenever she could, particularly her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Sydney; her son, Jesse Parker and countless friends.

Receiving of Friends will be held at Martin Funeral Home at 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN on Wednesday, May 26th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., followed by a service from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.

