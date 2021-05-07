Martha Ann Haynes Johnson, Oakdale

Mrs. Martha Ann Haynes Johnson – “Annie”, age 75 of Oakdale, moved home to be with her Lord and Savior, May 3, 2021. She was born September 8, 1945 at Harriman Hospital, the second of three daughters to William Lee and Marie

Olmstead Haynes. She was preceded in death by her parents William Lee and Marie Haynes, and her beloved husband

Joseph Mitchell Johnson Sr.

Martha Ann grew up on the Sunbright/Deer Lodge Road and graduated from Sunbright School. She graduated from the Vocational Educational Nursing Program at Harriman Hospital and worked as an L.P.N. there and at Life Care Center of Morgan County. She often said she felt more fulfilled and in the center of God’s will for her life serving the elderly in the nursing home than at any other time in her professional career.

In 1966 she married the love of her life Mitchell Johnson, moved to Oakdale and became known as “Annie”. She was an

avid Oakdale, UT, and Titan football fan which left Mitchell a football “widower” from August to February. She enjoyed

many years of following the Oakdale team while grandsons Jacob and Wayne Wilder played. She was equally happy to

follow her grandson Caleb Carroll as he played for the Central Middle School, even though it meant a change in

allegiance. She was equally excited to see that her grandsons Doug & Alan in Pennsylvania love the sport as well. Her

bonus granddaughter Whitley and husband Andrew Shoemaker brought joy to her life.

Annie was a member of Piney Baptist Church where through the years she taught Sunday School, Discipleship

Training, VBS, Youth Bible Drills, and finally Mission Friends with the preschool children. Annie loved missions and

she enjoyed sharing that with her grandchildren. Annie loved to watch the Gaithers and other gospel singers but the

Piney Church Choir was her favorite. Martha Ann like her namesake in the New Testament, had the spiritual gift of

hospitality. She especially enjoyed cooking and serving Sunday dinner. Everyone was always welcome at her table.

Annie believed in prayer. She would share with her children the prayers that she had prayed and how God always

answered. She was a champion of many causes World Hunger Day in October and the Rights of the Unborn all year

long.

Of all the things that could be said about Martha the most important thing she would have you know is that she was a

Christian. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and believed in the work that He did on the cross, not only

for her but for all mankind. She would want you to know John 14:6: Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

As she struggled daily with pain and time grew short, she clung to the assurance found in this verse. She would want

you to have assurance of that relationship with Christ as well.

Martha Ann is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Molly & Ricky Carroll of Petros, Ann & Marty Wilder of

Oakdale, and Cindy & Kevin Pollard of Oakdale

Son and daughter-in-law: Joseph Jr. “Joe” & Rachael Johnson of Malvern, PA

Grandsons: Jacob Wilder, Wayne Wilder and fiancé Morgan Smith, Caleb Carroll, and Douglas & Alan Johnson

Bonus Daughter and husband: Carol & Thad Sherwood of Wartburg

Bonus Granddaughter and husband: Dr. Whitley and Andrew Shoemaker of Knoxville

Special Friend: Shelley Edwards of Rockwood

Sisters: Mary Lee Brown of Sunbright, Linda & Jim Marlowe of Collegedale

Nephews: Allen & Matthew Brown of Sunbright

Aunts: Iva Mayton, Edith Olmstead

Cousin: Danny & Paula Haynes, a host of Olmstead Cousins and Special Friends

Caregivers: Lyndse Fisher and Teresa Jensen

The family will receive friends Friday, May 7, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg.. Funeral

services will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 AM at the Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale with Rev. Don Flanigan

officiating. The body will lie in state from 10:30 to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Piney Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Martha Ann “Annie” Haynes

Johnson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

