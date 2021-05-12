March Flooding Brings Tennessee a 2nd Federal Disaster Declaration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Twenty-three Tennessee counties will receive federal recovery assistance under a Major Disaster Declaration in place today as a result of the severe weather and flooding across the state on March 27, and March 28, 2021.



Gov. Bill Lee said, “I appreciate our local, state, and federal partners working so quickly, in difficult situations, to gather damage estimates and information so we are able to receive this federal relief from what was Tennessee’s second major disaster in 2021,”

The 23 counties included in the Major Disaster Declaration are Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Moore, Overton, Scott, Smith, Wayne, Williamson, and Wilson counties.



The Major Disaster Declaration allows the eligible county jurisdictions to seek reimbursement, through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, for emergency response measures, and the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure. The Major Disaster Declaration also will provide FEMA’s Individual Assistance program to individuals and households in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

