Man Arrested in Connection with Shooting in Clinton

Clinton, Tennessee – A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that took place around 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 24th, in the parking lot of the Git’N Go Market on Clinch Avenue. Micheal West, 38, of Knoxville has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The incident is still under investigation.
