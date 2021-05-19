Lucretia Sidonie Chapman, Harriman

Lucretia Sidonie Chapman, age 68, of Harriman, Tennessee, a graduate of Roane State

College of Business Administration, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Kingston, Tennessee.

She is survived by her Mother, Alice Edgemon Chapman, of Ten Mile, Tennessee; son,

Jason Hicks, of Harriman, Tennessee; grandson, Damon Hicks, of Chattanooga, Tennessee;

sisters, Priscilla Greene and her husband Gordon, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Marcella

Chapman Hubbell, of Concord, Tennessee.



She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Wester D. “Bud” Chapman, of Ten Mile

Tennessee. Her wishes were for a graveside service at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood,

Tennessee, which will be officiated by Adrian Jones, Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, Saturday,

May 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.



If you wish to give a memorial offering, please send to Shiloh Baptist Church, Kingston,

Tennessee, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Chapman Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

