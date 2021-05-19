Lucretia Sidonie Chapman, Harriman

Lucretia Sidonie Chapman, age 68, of Harriman, Tennessee, a graduate of Roane State
College of Business Administration, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Kingston, Tennessee.
She is survived by her Mother, Alice Edgemon Chapman, of Ten Mile, Tennessee; son,
Jason Hicks, of Harriman, Tennessee; grandson, Damon Hicks, of Chattanooga, Tennessee;
sisters, Priscilla Greene and her husband Gordon, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Marcella
Chapman Hubbell, of Concord, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Wester D. “Bud” Chapman, of Ten Mile
Tennessee. Her wishes were for a graveside service at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood,
Tennessee, which will be officiated by Adrian Jones, Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, Saturday,
May 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.


If you wish to give a memorial offering, please send to Shiloh Baptist Church, Kingston,
Tennessee, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Chapman Family.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

