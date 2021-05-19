Leslie Moore, Knoxville

Leslie Moore, age 46 of Heiskell passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital. Leslie was born May 18, 1974 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Donald and Barbara Moore. Throughout his life he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and also enjoyed stripping and collecting copper.

He is survived by his wife, Kristina Moore of Heiskell; brother, Donnie Moore of Rockwood; father & mother-in-law, Stacy and Susie Moore of Heiskell; several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

