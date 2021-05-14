Lana Overton Russell, Clinton

Lana Overton Russell, age 76 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Lana was born January 6, 1945 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Paul and Ella Overton. Lana enjoyed her years of retirement and enjoyed spending time at Mother’s Day Out at Second Baptist Church, crocheting, sewing, quilting, painting, but most of all spending time and finding new adventures with her family.

She is survived by her husband Odell Russell; daughters, Mechelle Ramsey & husband Mike of Oak Ridge, Christy Cunningham & husband Lance of Knoxville, Stephanie Fagan of Clinton, & Brandi Irwin & husband Scott of Clinton; grandchildren, Cori Williams & husband Jared, Taylor Ramsey, Christopher Sharpe, Gwyneth Fagan, Olivia Irwin & Savannah Irwin; great grandchildren, Jonah Williams & Michael Williams; sister, Barbara Davis & husband Frank of Clinton; brother, Tim Overton of Clinton; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

