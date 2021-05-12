LaFollette PD Conducts Drug Raid Tuesday

Early Tuesday, the LaFollette Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in East LaFollette.

Investigators say they obtained the warrant following an operation that included undercover drug purchases at the home of 55-year-old Floyd Eugene Walden. During the raid, officers seized substances believed to be meth, marijuana, Oxycodone, Xanax and Suboxone from inside the house and arrested two people, including Walden.

Walden is facing charges of possession of Schedule II, III, IV and VI narcotics for resale as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. A second person identified as 60-year-old Kathy Woodson was arrested and charged with possession of Schedules II and VI narcotics.

