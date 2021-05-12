LaFollette PD Conducts Drug Raid Tuesday

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

Early Tuesday, the LaFollette Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in East LaFollette.

Investigators say they obtained the warrant following an operation that included undercover drug purchases at the home of 55-year-old Floyd Eugene Walden. During the raid, officers seized substances believed to be meth, marijuana, Oxycodone, Xanax and Suboxone from inside the house and arrested two people, including Walden.

Walden is facing charges of possession of Schedule II, III, IV and VI narcotics for resale as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. A second person identified as 60-year-old Kathy Woodson was arrested and charged with possession of Schedules II and VI narcotics.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Emergency Services to Test the Hyper-Reach System on May 19

On Wednesday, May 19th at 10am, Roane County will be performing it’s yearly test of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: