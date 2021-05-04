Kimberly Ann McClendon Jones, Rockwood

Mrs. Kimberly Ann McClendon Jones, age 61, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born January 25, 1960 in Rockwood, Tennessee. While Kim was still young, she and her family relocated to Maryville, Tennessee for several years before coming back to Rockwood, and she graduated from Maryville High School, Class of 1978. Kim continued her education at Roane State Community College, earning her Associates Degree in Nursing. She served as a Registered Nurse at the former Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood and the Roane Medical Center in Harriman for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockwood. Most importantly, Kim’s one goal was to be a Devoted Grandparent. Affectionately known as “Nana” to her grandchildren, she deeply loved and cared for them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray & Ruth McClendon.

Survivors include: Son:Christopher Wayne Jones of Rockwood, TN Son & Daughter-in-law:Clinton Ray Jones & Courtney of Rockwood, TN Beloved Grandchildren:Braydon Wayne Jones, Callen Grace Jones, and Jaxon Ray Jones Sister:Kay Carter of Maryville, TN Niece:Carolyn Hudgens of Maryville, TN Father of Her 2 Sons:Paul Jones, Jr. of Kingston, TN And many other special relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Kimberly Ann McClendon Jones.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

