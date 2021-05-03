Kathleen Vaughan Carlson, Hendersonville (formerly of Kingston)

Kathleen Vaughan Carlson, age 92 of Hendersonville, Tennessee formerly of Starkville,

Mississippi and Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Preceded in death by husband of 54 years Karl Carlson and brother Wayne Vaughan. Kathleen was a charter member

of Grace Community Church in Kingston and was a life-long Bible teacher. In 1980 she wrote a

book “Down Life’s Highway”.

Survived by daughter and son in law, Linda and Paul Lloyd of Knoxville, TN, sons and daughter in laws; Vaughan and Charla Carlson of Collierville, TN, Stephen and Roberta Carlson of Hendersonville, TN. six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Grace Community Church in Kingston with the funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Stephen Carlson, Vaughan Carlson and Paul Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, Tennessee is serving the Carlson Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

