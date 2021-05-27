Karen Petersen, Clinton

Karen Petersen, age 68, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa but spent a great deal of her adult life in Clinton, TN. Karen will be remembered as a wonderful mother, loving wife, and loving grandmother. She enjoyed raising Yorkshire Terriers, which she did for approximately 30 years. Karen loved to garden, cook, and go fishing.

She is preceded in death by her father, Roger Winkelpleck; mother, Inis Letch; husband, David Petersen; daughters, Tammy Merwin and Carla Beth Petersen.

She is survived by her son, Drew Petersen and wife Erin of Speedwell; brother, Denis Winkelpleck (Rose) of Buckingham, Iowa; grandchildren, Mason Petersen and Sarah Merwin.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. Jones Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Karen Petersen, please visit Tribute Store

