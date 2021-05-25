Karen Elaine Pelc, Harriman

Karen Elaine Pelc, age 59 of Harriman passed away at Summit View of Farragut on Saturday, May 22, 2021. She attended Dyllis Baptist Church and was the sweetest, kindest person that God could ever give to her husband, Gregory. She was a Christian lady and loved the Lord.

She enjoyed riding through the mountains to view the beautiful creations that God created.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Sneed.

She is survived by her dearest friend and husband of 24 years, Gregory Pelc;

Mother, Nancy Sneed;

Two daughters, Jennifer and Kelly Sneed;

Six grandchildren, Brianna, Cole, Landon, Sammy, Annabelle, and Charlie;

Brother, Jim; Two sisters, Kathy and Sandy

Best Friend, Detta Laronde

And many other family members and good friends.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned at this time.

To leave a note for Karen’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

