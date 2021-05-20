Juvenile skateboarder injured, flown out by LIFESTAR

A juvenile was airlifted to UT Medical Center in Knoxville by LIFESTAR on Wednesday evening following a skateboarding accident on Commerce Street in downtown Clinton. As the patient in this case is a juvenile, few details have been made available, but as we learn more, we will share it with you on the air and online.
