Jo Janet Cogswell, age 94, Oak Ridge

Jo Janet Cogswell, age 94, of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord May 22, 2021. She was a Charter Member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Jo was very devoted to her church life and because of her, much of her family were brought to the Lord and became involved in the church as well. Jo was very talented musically, singing and playing the mandolin.

During their teenage years, Jo and her sister, Edna toured under the name “The Phillips Sisters”. They also made several radio appearances and recorded multiple records. In her later life, Jo loved camping, gardening, and landscaping. She stayed very active, doing yardwork well into her 80s. Jo will be forever remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Jerome Cogswell, parents, Edwin & Rosa Pearl Phillips, and siblings, Milton Phillips, Inez Evans, Ruth Dickenson, Vera Burnette, Edna Rainwater, and Mary Craft. Survivors include children, Linda Estep and husband Mike, Gary Cogswell and wife Cindy, and Ginger Royster, grandchildren, Cynthia Clure, Leah Royster, Kevin Royster, Corey Vann, and Cameron Cogswell, great grandchildren, Ryan Clure, Aaron Clure, Kyleigh Royster, Addison Vann, and Kolton Cogswell, as well as several nieces, nephews, and other loved ones. The family would like to extend special thanks to The Courtyards Senior Living for the exceptional care she received during her time there. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church 127 Lafayette Drive, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm, Thursday, May 27th at Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Blackburn officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jo Janet Cogswell please visit our Tribute Store.

