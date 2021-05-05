Jellico Man Arrested, Charged in Weekend Homicide

Brad Jones 4 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Jellico man in connection to a weekend homicide.

On May 2nd, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents began working alongside detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Brenda Gail Booth (DOB 4/18/59). Just after 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible shooting in 200 block of Brickplant Lane in Jellico and found Booth deceased inside of a camper. During the course of the investigation, authorities identified Steven Warren Zecchini (DOB 9/11/64) as the individual responsible for her death.

On Sunday evening, authorities obtained a warrant for Zecchini, charging him with Criminal Homicide. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail. At the time of this news release, a booking photo of Mr. Zecchini was not available.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TDCI: BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Begins Mailing Rebate Checks in May

Rebates Are Result of Risk Corridor Payments from Federal Government as Part of Case Settlement …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: