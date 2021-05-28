Janice Ruth Challan, Clinton

Janice Ruth Challan was born on Long Island, New York in 1948 to parents William and Ruth Challan, now deceased. Janice passed away at her home surrounded by her family on May 28, 2021.

She is survived by husband of 52 years Charles Thomas; daughters Jamie (G. Ken) Sharpe of Honolulu, HI and Amanda (Richard) Fowler of Clinton; brothers Robert W. Challan and Christopher (Debby) Challan of Cincinnati, OH and Mark Challan of Long Island, NY; cousin Robert Frey of Clinton; grandchildren Jonathan and Trey Sharpe, Laura (Brian) Roberts, Wesley (Kristin) Fowler, Allison Fowler (fiancé Adam Self), Donald Fowler and Missy Fowler; great-grandchildren Nate and Link Roberts; nephew Chris (Tomoko Sengoku) Schinaman and children Keira and Conor and niece Kelly (Paul) Litwin and children Chase and Morgan Grawe.

Janice married Charles Thomas in 1968. His Air Force service of 11 ½ years had them living in 13 locales before they settled in Clinton. She was blessed with 2 daughters, Jamie in 1970 and Amanda 1975. The family moved to Clinton, TN in 1980. She became integrated into the community, becoming a member of Clinton Homettes, the Anderson County Fair Association, volunteer program of UT Agriculture Offices and St. Mark UMC. She became an elementary school room mother and for the rest of her life would be approached by adults who would shyly inquire if she still made “the cupcakes with the icing inside”.

Jamie, of Honolulu, Hawaii, married G. Ken Sharpe Jr. and has 2 sons, Jonathan and Trey. Amanda lives in Clinton and married Richard Fowler, which blessed Janice with 5 new grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Janice served as director of the Office on Aging at Community Action from 1986 to 1988 and then became the Recreation Supervisor of the Oak Ridge Senior Center for 20 years. She always said she had the most wonderful job in the world, directing activities for senior citizens in the area. She had 35 years of volunteer service with the Anderson County Fair, eventually becoming Fair Vice President. She got tremendous satisfaction helping to plan and implement the huge county event every year and made many enduring and cherished friendships.

She enjoyed numerous hobbies and crocheted many beautiful afghans. She enjoyed learning about heritage crafts and skills. She knit countless merchant marine seaman scarves for all her coworkers in the Parks Division. She faithfully made baby blankets for Project Linus. She was thrilled and honored when her huge complex needlepoint of Santa Claus won the “Best in Show” rosette at the Fair. She had a special gift for finding four-leaf clovers and had a tin box on her dresser that holds hundreds of them. In 2001 she made her first quilt and from then on, she worked almost exclusively with quilting. She was an active member of the Bits N Pieces Quilting Guild and the Senior Center Sew Bees. In 2020 she lovingly sewed more than 298 masks to protect friends and family.

She learned important life lessons from the examples of Brenda Shelton, Polly Williams, Susan Wright, Marjorie Phillips and Greg Faye. Through the years she lost some wonderful friends and co-workers: Minnie Thompson, Ann Piotrowski, Renate Turner, J.J. Lynn, Ted Rassler, Erma Goode, Dwight Wolfe and Perry Mason.

Special friends include cousin Dotty Cardi, Marjorie Phillips, Carolyn Jenkinson, Pearl Holcomb, Joan Kowal, Debby Challan, Mary Ruth Little and Linda McGhee. She was tremendously thankful for the love and friendship of so many dear to her heart, more than can be named here.

Special thanks to Covenant Hospice and her exceptional ophthalmologist Dr. Tim Powers.

In lieu of flowers, Janice wanted her loved ones to support the charity of their choice in her memory, with special attention to causes that ensure that children do not go hungry. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

