James Keith Cole, 92, Knoxville

James Keith Cole, 92, passed away May 18, 2021 at Park West Medical Center, in Knoxville, TN. He was born April 20th, 1929 to James Huiette Cole and Pearl Harrison Cole of Calhoun City, MS. He is survived by his sister, Anita Cole Alcorn of Tennessee and his daughters Linda Cole Wiens and Barbara Cole Jenkins, also of Tennessee. He has six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Bankston Cole and his sons James Keith Jr and Gerald Bruce.

Keith served in the Army Air Corps in the Occupation Forces in Japan after World War II, from January 1946 to January 1949 as an airplane mechanic. He worked in the Aerospace Industry before starting at Pathway Bellows in 1971. Over the next 25 years he worked his way up to President and CEO, retiring in 1996. He traveled the world with his job, and brought back so many stories. Keith loved family above all else. He loved hunting, fishing, football, and wood carving. After retirement, Keith joined the Smokey Mountain Woodcarvers and became an award-winning wildlife wood carver. He was generous to everyone he knew and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at Weatherford Mortuary. Family and friends will meet at 3:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park where military honors will be led by the Air Force Honors Team. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

