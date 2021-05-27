James Holbert Taylor, Marlow

James “Jim” Holbert Taylor, age 87, a resident of the Marlow Community of Anderson County, passed away, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at NHC in Oak Ridge.

Mr. Taylor was born October 14, 1933 in Anderson County, TN. He lived most of his life in the Marlow Community and served in the United States Navy. Jim worked for Oak Ridge City Schools in the maintenance department.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Clara Holder; by siblings: Virginia Garner, Udean Williams, Ed Holder, Rosalie Taylor Duncan, and Judy Taylor.

He is survived by a sister, Betty Taylor Bean and by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, May 29, 2021 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Luke Kidwell officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Poplar Creek Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Taylor family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

