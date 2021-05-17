James David Hooks, Lancing

Mr. James David Hooks, age 64 of Lancing, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home. James was a member of Coal Hill Baptist Church. He loved the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Imogene Hooks.

One brother: Edward Hooks.

His mother and father-in-law: John and Sally Bell.

Three brothers-in-law: Russell Hines, Gary Ward, and Ronald Bell.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Brenda Bell Hooks.

Three sons and two daughters-in-law: James Timothy and Melissa Hooks, John Forrest Hooks, and Jimmy Lee and Tonya Hooks.

Eleven grandchildren and Fourteen great grandchildren.

Three brothers and one sister-in-law: Michael and Pam Hooks, Jackie Hooks, and Samuel Hooks.

Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Sally Hines, Patricia Ward, Carolyn and Tony Coffman, Billy and Mary Bell, and Johnny and Carol Bell.

Along with several nieces, nephews, and other family, friends and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM Friday May 14, 2021 in Armes Chapel Cemetery for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. James David Hooks.

