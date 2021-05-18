Isham Receives Bernard-Greif Scholarship

On behalf of the Bernard-Greif families, Edward Eddie Grief from Rockwood say’s it is his honor to announce that Haley Isham is the winner of the 48th Bernard-Greif Scholarship. It was awarded to Haley Isham during Rockwood High School’s honors and awards ceremony on Thursday, May 13, in the Dr. Tom Evans Gym. The scholarship is for $1,000 to Roane State Community College. Haley may request a second year to complete her associates degree at RSCC.

Haley is the daughter of Robert and Tammy Isham and was president of the BETA Club. She also received a $500 scholarship to an institution or other education/certificate program from the Roane County Association of Women Executives. She graduates with state distinction and Magna Cum Laude (3.8 to 4.08 GPA) with an ACT score of 21 or higher.

Haley also received several other awards during the program – the Science Research Award, the Anatomy Award and Most School Spirit..

Donations are still accepted, by sending them to the Bernard-Greif Scholarship, c/o the Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748. Also, the Bernard-Greif families will be hosting a 50th anniversary celebration in the spring of 2023. Addresses for all past scholarship winners are needed by emailing Eddie Grief at [email protected]

