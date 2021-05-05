Harriman Temperance Building Repairs Discussed But No Action Taken

The historic Harriman Temperance building was the focus in the City of Harriman’s council agenda Tuesday. Repairs of the old structure downtown, a landmark for the city, is aging and in desperate need of major repairs. Mayor Wayne Best wants to repair the building and get it restored but the cost is an estimated $100,000.00, and the city budget had an estimated 50k in funds for the work. Mayor Best wanted the council to take a couple of more weeks to make a decision and he will get with the city treasurer and see if any extra money is available. In the meantime the council did appoint Jess Rittenhouse to the Temperance Building committee during Tuesday’s meeting .
Tags City of Harriman Historic Downtown Harriman Mayor Wayne Best Temperance Building
About Brad Jones
Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
Related Articles
Check Also
The 17-Year Cicadas Can Damage Your Trees
Young Trees, Especially Fruit Trees, Most Susceptible KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — By now you’ve heard the …