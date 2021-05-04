Harriman Parts Ways With City Manager Helms

The Harriman City Council met tonight in regular session and decided that they would part ways with City Manager Kevin Helms after 6 years of service to the city. The discussion of the City Manager’s yearly evaluation was on the agenda for the night. However, the council went into Executive Session with newly appointed City Attorney Tom McFarland to discuss options about the dismissal of Helms.

After the Executive Session, the council voted to pay Helms for 90 days, which included any vacation time owed, and they will give him a good letter of recommendation for the six years of service. But did vote to part ways.

We will have more on this on the Wednesday edition of the Channel 12 Evening News on BBB TV-12.

