Harriman Man Arrest for Aggravated Assault

Early yesterday morning (May 4, 2021), Harriman police responded to a disturbance on Ayers Drive. The arrest report states they arrived to find an injured female allegedly caused by 45-year-old Jason Ray Morlock, Sr. A check revealed an active order of protection preventing Morlock in having any contact with the victim. Morlock was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Roane County jail.

Jason Ray Morlock, Sr.

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorGRN
Hair ColorBRO
Weight185
Height5 10
Admit Date05-05-2021
Admit Time12:03 AM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Violation Of Bond Conditions05-05-2021General Session Humphrey10-26-2021$8,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Violation of an Order of Protection or Restraining Order05-05-2021General Session Humphrey10-26-2021$8,000.00Appearance BondHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100

