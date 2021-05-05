Harriman Man Arrest for Aggravated Assault

Early yesterday morning (May 4, 2021), Harriman police responded to a disturbance on Ayers Drive. The arrest report states they arrived to find an injured female allegedly caused by 45-year-old Jason Ray Morlock, Sr. A check revealed an active order of protection preventing Morlock in having any contact with the victim. Morlock was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Roane County jail.

Jason Ray Morlock, Sr.

Race W Sex M Eye Color GRN Hair Color BRO Weight 185 Height 5 10 Admit Date 05-05-2021 Admit Time 12:03 AM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Violation Of Bond Conditions 05-05-2021 General Session Humphrey 10-26-2021 $8,000.00 Appearance Bond Harriman Police Department HARRIMAN – TN0730100 Violation of an Order of Protection or Restraining Order 05-05-2021 General Session Humphrey 10-26-2021 $8,000.00 Appearance Bond Harriman Police Department HARRIMAN – TN0730100

