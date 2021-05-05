Harriman Man Arrest for Aggravated Assault

Early yesterday morning (May 4, 2021), Harriman police responded to a disturbance on Ayers Drive. The arrest report states they arrived to find an injured female allegedly caused by 45-year-old Jason Ray Morlock, Sr. A check revealed an active order of protection preventing Morlock in having any contact with the victim. Morlock was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Roane County jail.
Jason Ray Morlock, Sr.
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|GRN
|Hair Color
|BRO
|Weight
|185
|Height
|5 10
|Admit Date
|05-05-2021
|Admit Time
|12:03 AM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Violation Of Bond Conditions
|05-05-2021
|General Session Humphrey
|10-26-2021
|$8,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100
|Violation of an Order of Protection or Restraining Order
|05-05-2021
|General Session Humphrey
|10-26-2021
|$8,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Harriman Police Department
|HARRIMAN – TN0730100