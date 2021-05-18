Hagerty Applauds Delay in Looming Tariff Hike on Tennessee Whiskey

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

Announcement comes after Hagerty encouraged Ambassador Tai and Secretary Raimondo to address the situation

WASHINGTON—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) today applauded the action of U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for securing a delay in the tariff hike on whiskey that the European Union was set to impose in June.

“While there is still work to do to permanently remove all tariffs on Tennessee whiskey, I am encouraged that Ambassador Tai and Secretary Raimondo have received this commitment from the EU,” Senator Hagerty said. “Tennessee whiskey is not just a drink, it’s part of my state’s identity and this looming tariff hike would have caused significant harm to this industry as our economy rebounds from this pandemic-driven recession. I continue to encourage the Ambassador and Secretary to work with their European counterparts to find a lasting solution that removes this unfair target on a critical industry for our country.”

In a recent Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Hagerty encouraged Ambassador Tai to negotiate with her European counterparts to halt the planned tariff increase on American whiskey, including Tennessee whiskey. Hagerty followed up on his conversation with Ambassador Tai with a letter last week to her and Secretary Raimondo—joined by 16 other colleagues—calling on the agencies to address the tariffs that negatively impact the U.S. beverage sector and place American producers at a disadvantage.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

One Arrested As Cumberland County Pursuit Ends in Roane County

A high speed pursuit in Cumberland County ended with the driver taken into custody. A …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: