Greenbrier Area Reopened at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Greenbrier area of the park reopened to all public use at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7. The area has been closed since January 11 to replace the Ramsey Prong bridge and the Porters Creek culvert. Construction crews were able to complete the repairs before the anticipated opening date of May 15. All trails, roads, and facilities in the Greenbrier area are now fully accessible to the public.

For more information about this work, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/news/greenbrier-road-sections-temporarily-closed-for-bridge-replacement.htm.

