Gilda “Elaine” Thomas, Heiskell

Gilda “Elaine” Thomas, age 44 of Heiskell, TN passed away suddenly on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN. She loved her family, and had a special love for her grandbabies. Elaine enjoyed music. She was a very caring person and would help anyone who was in need. Elaine is preceded in death by her father, Frank Morris; son, Tyrel Dakota Thomas; and brother, Little Frank Morris.

She is survived by her mother, Gilda Morris of Heiskell, TN; son, Apache Thomas of Heiskell, TN; daughter, Cheyenne Strong and husband Branden of Clinton, TN; brother, John Morris of Heiskell, TN; sister, Patience Lane and husband Scott of Andersonville, TN; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Aubree, Everlee, and Rilynn; nephews, Austin Lane, Keanu and Jesse Yarbrough-Lane; nieces, Skylar Lane, and Temperance Morris.

Elaine’s family will receive her friends from 6pm – 8pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 with her celebration of life to follow at 8pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Robert Jones officiating. Jones mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elaine Thomas, please visit Tribute Store

