Former Home to the Howard Baker Family to Receive Historical Marker

State Senator Ken Yager and other local dignitaries are scheduled to attend the unveiling of a marker detailing a historical home in downtown Oliver Springs today (Friday, May 14th at noon). The former Howard Baker home on Main Street is the location, according to the Oliver Springs Historical Society member Jerry White, who mentioned this at the recent town council meeting. Several of the Baker family are scheduled to be a part of the event as well.
