Floyd ‘Dooley’ Ezell, Harriman

Mr. Floyd ‘Dooley’ Ezell, age 60 of Harriman passed away May 3, 2021 at his home. He

was a member of Living Stones Methodist Church in Harriman. Dooley enjoyed helping

other people.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd & Barbara Ezell.

Son: David McMahan.

He is survived by his wife: Jennifer Ezell.

Son & daughter-in-law: James & Melissa McMahan.

Brother: Jimmy Ezell.

Three sisters & brother-in-law: Tammie Ezell Abernathy, Sue Frances & Mike Pennington,

and Joyce Ezell.

Seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Brother-in-law: Steve Duncan.

Two sisters-in-law: Jada Henry and Janet Sensaboy.

And a host of nieces, nephew, and friends.

The family will meet at Living Stone Methodist Church Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00

AM for a Celebration of Life service.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Ezell family.

