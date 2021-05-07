Floyd ‘Dooley’ Ezell, Harriman

Mr. Floyd ‘Dooley’ Ezell, age 60 of Harriman passed away May 3, 2021 at his home. He
was a member of Living Stones Methodist Church in Harriman. Dooley enjoyed helping
other people.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd & Barbara Ezell.
Son: David McMahan.
He is survived by his wife: Jennifer Ezell.
Son & daughter-in-law: James & Melissa McMahan.
Brother: Jimmy Ezell.
Three sisters & brother-in-law: Tammie Ezell Abernathy, Sue Frances & Mike Pennington,
and Joyce Ezell.
Seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Brother-in-law: Steve Duncan.
Two sisters-in-law: Jada Henry and Janet Sensaboy.
And a host of nieces, nephew, and friends.
The family will meet at Living Stone Methodist Church Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00
AM for a Celebration of Life service.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Ezell family.