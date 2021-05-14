FirstBank donation helps support dual enrollment students in Cumberland County

Roane State Community College representatives accept a donation from FirstBank that will help support dual enrollment students in Cumberland County. Pictured left to right are: Pepe Perron, Roane State Foundation board member; Dr. Chris Whaley, Roane State President; Doug Parkey, FirstBank Senior Vice President; Holly Hanson, Roane State Cumberland County Campus Director; and Scott Niermann, Executive Director of Roane State Foundation.

The Crossville branch of FirstBank is continuing a tradition of giving back to the community with a $5,000 donation to Roane State Foundation.

The gift will benefit dual enrollment and Middle College students enrolled in Cumberland County’s Stone Memorial High School.

Dual enrollment students take Roane State classes for college credits. Middle College students go to Roane State in the mornings, return to their high schools in the afternoons and graduate with an associate degree and a high school diploma at the same time.

“On behalf of FirstBank, I am thrilled to continue our annual gift of $5,000 to Roane State Foundation for the benefit of Cumberland County students,” said Doug Parkey, a Senior Vice President at FirstBank.

“Part of Roane State’s mission is to improve the lives of individuals through education and to build thriving communities through partnerships which strengthen economic development,” Parkey said.

“Our partnership with Roane State helps further that mission. The school is invaluable to our region, and at FirstBank it’s important to give back to the communities we serve,” he added.

“FirstBank and local president Doug Parkey are important assets to our community,” said Pepe Perron, a member of Roane State Foundation’s Board of Directors. He and his wife Ann are the owners and directors of Cumberland County’s historic Camp Nakanawa for girls.

“FirstBank’s donation to support local high school students will help them better themselves as Roane State Community College students,” Perron said. “FirstBank and their employees are making a difference in the lives of these students.”

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit roanestate.edu or call (865) 882-4554. Remember, eligible adults can now attend Roane State tuition-free with the new Reconnect grant. Learn more at roanestate.edu/reconnect.

