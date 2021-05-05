Federal Fugitive Involved in Chase that ACSD Deputy Hit by Car Apprehended

Jesse L. Duncan, 38, Harriman

We were told late last night that the federal fugitive that was being sought by the US Marshals Office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, was apprehended last night. Jesse L. Duncan, 38 of Harriman, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Department and Marshal’s from the US Marshals office in Harriman.

Duncan was stopped on Saturday by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department in the Norwood community of Oliver Springs. Duncan fled the scene on foot and a chase ensued which led to Deputy Stephen Carroll being hit by a car on Tri-County Boulevard receiving a concussion, a laceration to the head and a broken leg. He is recovering now and will be ok.

Duncan had walked away from a halfway house in Knoxville and was being sought by the US Marshals Service. We’re working to find out what he was in the halfway house for. And we will share more information when we learn of it.

Duncan has a lengthy criminal history as this 2015 story from WATE shows, he was part of a large burglary ring in Morgan and Roane County’s. Roane County Sheriff’s Office looking for owners of stolen property (wate.com)

DUNCAN, JESSE L

Age: 38

Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON

Race/Sex: W/M

Intake Date: 05/04/2021 09:11 PM

City: HARRIMAN

Arrested By: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

Charge Bond RESISTING ARREST 1500 EVADING ARREST 5000 HOLD PLACED 0

