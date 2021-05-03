Fatal Single-Car Accident on Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers responded to a report of an accident on the Spur at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. Gian Montano Spagnolo, age 25, of Venezuela, was traveling south on the Spur when he lost control of his 2008 Nissan sedan near Caney Creek Road. He veered off the roadway and collided into multiple trees. Spagnolo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Sevier County Ambulance, and the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and assisted on scene. Spagnolo was transported by the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office. Spagnolo was currently living and working in Sevier County. No additional details are available at this time.

