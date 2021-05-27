Eric C. Grigsby, Lenoir City

Eric C. Grigsby, age 49 of Lenoir City passed away on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 at the Loudon County Hospital in Lenoir City, Tennessee. He was born on August 9th, 1971 in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a member of Oral Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Lee Grigsby and his mother-in-law, Barbara Ann Polston. He is survived by:

Wife: Tisha Ann Grigsby of Lenoir City, TN

Parents: Harold & Betty Grigsby of Lenoir City, TN

Father-in-law: James B. Polston of Harriman, TN

Sisters-in-law: Tammy A. Guge of Harriman, TN

Lisa Grigsby of Harriman, TN

Brother-in-law: Gary Guge of Harriman, TN

Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside and interment service will be held on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Roane Memorial Gardens in Harriman, TN with Bro. Jack Belcher officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Eric C. Grigsby.

