EAST TN LAWMAKERS SPONSOR CONFERENCE TO HELP LOCAL OFFICIALS WITH CORONAVIRUS RELIEF SPENDING PLANS

Brad Jones 15 hours ago News Leave a comment 6 Views

Jason Mumpower, State Comptroller

State Comptroller Jason Mumpower to lead panel of experts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lt. Governor Randy McNally, State Senators Becky Massey (R-Knoxville), Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville), Steve Southerland (R-Morristown), Art Swann (R-Maryville) and Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains), and Representatives Dave Wright (R-Corryton), Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), Eddie Mannis (R-Knoxville), Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville), Justin Lafferty (R-Knoxville), Michelle Carringer (R-Knoxville), Sam McKenzie (D-Knoxville), Jerome Moon (R-Maryville), Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station); Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro), Kent Calfee (R-Kingston), John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge), Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville), Bob Ramsey (R-Maryville), Lowell Russell (R-Vonore), and Dale Carr (R-Sevierville) are sponsoring a COVID-19 Relief Funds Conference on Wednesday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. on the University of Tennessee Campus in the Student Union Building Ballroom in Knoxville.  The purpose of the conference is to connect local government officials with vital information regarding how the federal dollars can be spent and best used to benefit Tennesseans. 

State Comptroller Jason Mumpower will lead a panel of experts to help inform local mayors, commissioners, school officials and other county and city officials about the latest information and guidance which is continuing to be generated by federal partners and state agencies regarding use of the federal coronavirus relief funds.  Officials have been invited from Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Union, Grainger, Sevier and Jefferson Counties.

“There are a lot of questions regarding how these relief funds can be spent,” the lawmakers said in a joint press release.    “This conference is designed to connect our local county and city officials with the state’s foremost experts so they have latest information and can make the best decisions that will maximize opportunities, while avoiding any pitfalls that could hurt them down the road.”

The state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, which is charged with ensuring proper fiscal management of these funds, reported Tennessee would receive approximately $3.8 billion in coronavirus relief funds through 2024. In addition, local governments will receive approximately $2.3 billion that can be spent in the same time frame. 

Following are the conference details: 

WHAT:          COVID-19 Relief Funds Conference

WHO:            East TN Lawmakers, Comptroller Mumpower, and other top state government officials

WHEN:          Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE:        The University of Tennessee at Knoxville Campus, Student Union Ballroom 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

FirstBank donation helps support dual enrollment students in Cumberland County

Roane State Community College representatives accept a donation from FirstBank that will help support dual …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: