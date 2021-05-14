EAST TN LAWMAKERS SPONSOR CONFERENCE TO HELP LOCAL OFFICIALS WITH CORONAVIRUS RELIEF SPENDING PLANS

Jason Mumpower, State Comptroller

State Comptroller Jason Mumpower to lead panel of experts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lt. Governor Randy McNally, State Senators Becky Massey (R-Knoxville), Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville), Steve Southerland (R-Morristown), Art Swann (R-Maryville) and Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains), and Representatives Dave Wright (R-Corryton), Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), Eddie Mannis (R-Knoxville), Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville), Justin Lafferty (R-Knoxville), Michelle Carringer (R-Knoxville), Sam McKenzie (D-Knoxville), Jerome Moon (R-Maryville), Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station); Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro), Kent Calfee (R-Kingston), John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge), Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville), Bob Ramsey (R-Maryville), Lowell Russell (R-Vonore), and Dale Carr (R-Sevierville) are sponsoring a COVID-19 Relief Funds Conference on Wednesday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. on the University of Tennessee Campus in the Student Union Building Ballroom in Knoxville. The purpose of the conference is to connect local government officials with vital information regarding how the federal dollars can be spent and best used to benefit Tennesseans.

State Comptroller Jason Mumpower will lead a panel of experts to help inform local mayors, commissioners, school officials and other county and city officials about the latest information and guidance which is continuing to be generated by federal partners and state agencies regarding use of the federal coronavirus relief funds. Officials have been invited from Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Union, Grainger, Sevier and Jefferson Counties.

“There are a lot of questions regarding how these relief funds can be spent,” the lawmakers said in a joint press release. “This conference is designed to connect our local county and city officials with the state’s foremost experts so they have latest information and can make the best decisions that will maximize opportunities, while avoiding any pitfalls that could hurt them down the road.”

The state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, which is charged with ensuring proper fiscal management of these funds, reported Tennessee would receive approximately $3.8 billion in coronavirus relief funds through 2024. In addition, local governments will receive approximately $2.3 billion that can be spent in the same time frame.

Following are the conference details:

WHAT: COVID-19 Relief Funds Conference

WHO: East TN Lawmakers, Comptroller Mumpower, and other top state government officials

WHEN: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: The University of Tennessee at Knoxville Campus, Student Union Ballroom

